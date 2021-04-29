Spartans softball team excited about new field, improved play

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Mountain Brook’s Edith Kaplan awaits the pitch during a game against Homewood at the Spartan Softball Field on April 8.

The Mountain Brook High School softball program has come a long way in a few short years.

Start with its facility, which now stands out above its peers in many ways. Tucked in the corner of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex, the field is all artificial turf, making the Spartans one of just a handful of teams in the state of Alabama to play their home games on that type of surface.

In addition to that, there is a turf bullpen down the left field line, new batting cages down the right field line and a press box getting fully broken in for the first time this spring.

“The field itself, it’s hard not to get excited when you come out here,” third-year head coach Heather McGuirk said. “We’re loving that. It gives you new energy when you come out here. It’s exciting that this is our field.”

The Spartans notched their 10th win of the season April 20, already three more than they won combined over the last two years (granted, last year was cut short).

“The girls’ goal early was double-digit wins and that’s something we’re shooting for,” McGuirk said. “We’re working really hard, competing with some good teams and getting better every day.”

McGuirk rues the fact that the Spartans were unable to complete last season, given the maturation process of her young team. A full 2020 season would have allowed many of the younger players repetitions and experience, both of which are needed in large amounts.

“When we started practicing this year, they had a little hunger. It meant a little more,” McGuirk said.

The days of 15-0 losses in three innings are long gone, McGuirk hopes, and the Spartans have not been victim to a single one of those this year. It undoubtedly helps that the Spartans moved out of a Class 7A area that features Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park and Vestavia Hills, all softball powerhouses. But that’s not the only reason the Spartans have been more competitive this year.

Over spring break, the Spartans played in the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores and opened some eyes. They lost each of the four games they played in the tournament, but they played Saraland, Baker, Orange Beach and 2018 7A champ Fairhope and were competitive in each game.

McGuirk said it was that weekend she noticed a mindset shift within her team and a belief that it could compete with anyone.

“We’re giving ourselves a chance from the start,” she said.

The Spartans have four seniors this year, with catcher Maggie Reaves, left fielder Sarah Kate Sanders and pitcher Sarah Huddle leading the way for a team that also starts a few middle schoolers each day. Kate Jeffcoat, a star tennis player, recently joined the team as well.

Chloe Hontzas is the lone junior in action this season, after Abby Creutzmann was injured the morning of the first game. McGuirk lauded her team for the character it has shown in overcoming the adversity of losing one of its best players.

Reagan Rape, Claire Robinett, Brooke Glaub, Allie Creutzmann, Allie Creutzmann, Ellie Pitts, Marrison Kearse, Emma Stearns and Edith Kaplan are all part of a Spartans’ squad this season that is rapidly improving.

“The progress is very evident. They are working their tails off,” McGuirk said.