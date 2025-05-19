Spartans football wins big in spring game

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Lee Action from the Mountain Brook High School football spring game against Briarwood on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of Evie Lee. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Lee Action from the Mountain Brook High School football spring game against Briarwood on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of Evie Lee. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Lee Action from the Mountain Brook High School football spring game against Briarwood on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of Evie Lee. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Lee Action from the Mountain Brook High School football spring game against Briarwood on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of Evie Lee. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo courtesy of Evie Lee Action from the Mountain Brook High School football spring game against Briarwood on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Spartan Stadium. Photo courtesy of Evie Lee. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School football team capped off its spring session last Friday with a game against local foe Briarwood.

As the sun set at Spartan Stadium, the Spartans earned a 38-3 win, delivering a glimpse into what the team will have to offer fans in the fall.

The game was scoreless after a quarter of play, and Mountain Brook notched the lone touchdown of the first half in the final minute of the second quarter.

The Spartans rolled in the second half to pull away. Mountain Brook will begin preparations for the 2025 season in earnest later this summer.

Mountain Brook opens the season on Aug. 22 at home against Demopolis.