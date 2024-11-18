Spartans sweep state cross-country again

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls cross-country teams won the Class 6A state meet on Nov. 9, 2024.

The Mountain Brook High School boys and girls cross-country teams defended their state championship titles on Nov. 9 at the Class 6A state meet in Moulton.

The girls won the state title for the fourth straight year and the boys won for the third in a row.

The girls team had four runners earn all-state honors. Anna Erdberg led the way for the Spartans, finishing third overall and running the race in 18 minutes, 24 seconds. Emelia White was right behind her in fourth with a time of 18:26. Kennedy Hamilton (12th, 19:06) and Francesca Demarco (13th, 19:06) were also in the top 15. Caroline Russell’s 19th-place finish also contributed to the point total of 44.

The boys scored 62 points and cruised to victory, as second-place Cullman was far behind with 130 points. Oliver Mange and Brooks Bazemore earned all-state honors for the Spartans.

Mange was 13th overall with a time of 16:05. Bazemore was 15th in 16:06. Ethan Schniper (16th, 16:09), William Morgan (18th, 16:15) and Hudson Rukstalis-Williams (19th, 16:15) also helped Mountain Brook to that strong race.

The girls team won its 27th state title, while the boys now have 17 state titles.

Mountain Brook High School contributed to this report.