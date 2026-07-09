Spartans to be represented at AHSAA All-Star Week

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Four Mountain Brook High School student-athletes have been chosen for the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, set for July 20-24 in Montgomery.

Bo Cooper was named to the North boys soccer team as a center back, and Lorelai Wei earned a spot on the North girls soccer roster, also as a center back. Tony Sciara was selected to the North boys tennis team, and Francesca Demarco rounds out the group, earning a berth on the North girls cross country roster.

All-Star competition will take place at various sites in the Montgomery area, with events organized by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association under the auspices of the AHSAA.