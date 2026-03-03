Spartans to continue growing in Vintson’s second year

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook’s Marianna Murray (11) Mountain Brook’s Marianna Murray (11) readies during a game against Mountain Brook and Hoover in April 2025 at Jim Brown Field in Hoover.

Mountain Brook High School softball coach Brittany Vintson knew last season was about laying the foundation.

Now, as the Spartans head into 2026, she feels like the culture is in place and the next step is turning that into a program that can win consistently.

“Last year, it was more of just establishing everything,” Vintson said. “This year has been more of, ‘We’ve established our culture, so now let’s build a program.’”

The theme for that push is simple and direct. Vintson got a little inspiration from an offseason interview and knew immediately what she was going to implement with her team this spring: an edge.

The message to do just that has centered on effort, discipline, grit and energy. The Spartans have never lacked enthusiasm, but Vintson said the difference now is focusing on the details that turn close games into wins.

Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook’s Reagan Rape (22) Mountain Brook’s Reagan Rape (22) prepares to hit.

The Spartans competed well in several games last year, but one mistake snowballed into a bad inning, dooming their chances to win. Vintson is hoping to reverse that trend as the program continues to move in a positive direction.

Mountain Brook remains young, with plenty of seventh and eighth graders on the roster alongside a large group of sophomores. That makes senior leadership even more important, and Vintson said her three seniors have set the tone in a way that fits the team’s unique dynamic: Anna Kate Shea, Reagan Rape and Marianna Murray have been part of the Mountain Brook softball fabric for many years and are looking to make the most of their final season.

“They lead by example on and off the field,” Vintson said. “It comes from a place of love, but they hold [their teammates] accountable and push them to be the best.”

Those seniors will also be featured in key spots. Murray is back at third base, Rape will patrol center field and Shea will likely play left field. Junior catcher Anne Turner Goldman is a solid catcher at one of the most important positions on the field. Freshman Molly Shea is looking to control things in the middle infield.

In the circle, Vintson said the staff is deeper than it was a year ago. Mackenzie Wedell and Rape return, and Charlotte Kearse is expected to be a key piece after being brought up at the end of last year. Vintson added that Molly Shea and Emma Durr will be counted on for innings, as well. Vinston added former Spain Park High star Annabelle Widra to the coaching staff, and her presence is expected to bolster the Spartans’ pitching.

Around the diamond, Morgan Minich returns at first base, and Vintson expects younger players like Addison Webb and Mary B. Arendall to step into bigger roles as well.

Mountain Brook posted a record of 16-30 last year, qualifying for the regional tournament and winning two games there. Vintson has posted a goal of at least 20 wins and believes her team is more than ready to reach that mark.