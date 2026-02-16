Spartans post top 5 finish at state wrestling

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team finished fifth in Class 6A on Feb. 14 in Huntsville

Athens won the state title, with McAdory, Spain Park and Pell City also finishing in the top five with the Spartans.

Among the competitors for the Spartans:

Walker Springfield was fourth in the 106-pound division

Wyatt Chavez placed second at 120 pounds

Hunter Carper competed at 126 pounds

Jack Edmunds competed at 132 pounds

Davis Smith finished third at 138 pounds

Christopher Brown was sixth at 144 pounds

Gibbs Watson placed fourth at 157 pounds

Will Ellis won a match at 215 pounds

Ben Allen competed at 285 pounds

Chavez defeated Ty Goggans of Fort Payne in the quarterfinals before winning by fall over Homewood’s Ben Treadaway. Cal-el White of Saraland defeated Chavez in the final.

Smith beat Saraland’s Chase Young in the opening round, then defeated Isaac Jones of Gardendale. Smith fell to Jasper’s Kortez Samuels in the semifinals, but he rebounded to win twice more to claim third place in the weight division.