Spartans post top 5 finish at state wrestling

The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team finished fifth in Class 6A on Feb. 14 in Huntsville
Athens won the state title, with McAdory, Spain Park and Pell City also finishing in the top five with the Spartans.
Among the competitors for the Spartans:
- Walker Springfield was fourth in the 106-pound division
- Wyatt Chavez placed second at 120 pounds
- Hunter Carper competed at 126 pounds
- Jack Edmunds competed at 132 pounds
- Davis Smith finished third at 138 pounds
- Christopher Brown was sixth at 144 pounds
- Gibbs Watson placed fourth at 157 pounds
- Will Ellis won a match at 215 pounds
- Ben Allen competed at 285 pounds
Chavez defeated Ty Goggans of Fort Payne in the quarterfinals before winning by fall over Homewood’s Ben Treadaway. Cal-el White of Saraland defeated Chavez in the final.
Smith beat Saraland’s Chase Young in the opening round, then defeated Isaac Jones of Gardendale. Smith fell to Jasper’s Kortez Samuels in the semifinals, but he rebounded to win twice more to claim third place in the weight division.