Spartans turn to back half of region schedule in October

× Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook OL John Bradford (54) and Mountain Brook LB Graham Smith (10) get ready for the coin toss before a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium.

Mountain Brook High School’s football team opened Class 5A, Region 4 play in September against Homewood, Helena and Chilton County. The Spartans now turn to the second half of the region schedule in October.

OCT. 2 VS. RAMSAY

Mountain Brook holds a 2-1 edge in the series, but the teams have not met since 2017, when Ramsay won 28-7. Mountain Brook earned a 14-0 win in 1974, the only time the teams met until 2016, when the Spartans earned a 19-13 win. Ramsay went 6-4 last season and advanced to the first round of the playoffs. Ramsay was in 5A last year and is in 5A this year after reclassification, essentially moving up a class. The Rams have made the playoffs 12 years in a row.

Expand Photos by Mike Jackson. Mountain Brook WR Brock Wilkinson (14) catches a pass one handed during a game between Mountain Brook and Hueytown on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at Hueytown High School Stadium.

OCT. 9 AT CALERA

Mountain Brook and Calera have never met. Calera went 2-8 last season under head coach Scott Rials. The Eagles are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The two teams are region foes for the first time.

OCT. 16 VS. CHELSEA

Mountain Brook has won the two previous meetings between the teams, including a 25-0 win in 2021, the last time the teams played. In 2020, Mountain Brook won 35-21. Chelsea is led by first-year head coach Tad Niblett. The Hornets last made the playoffs in 2024, but have not won a playoff game since 2007.

OCT. 22 VS. PELHAM

Mountain Brook holds a 13-3 edge in the series, but the teams have not met since 2011, when Mountain Brook won 35-7. The Spartans have won 10 straight meetings in the series, one that dates back to 1982. Pelham is in its second season under head coach Ross Newton, a former UCF and Auburn assistant. Newton led the Panthers to the playoffs last season.

OCT. 30: OPEN

Mountain Brook’s game against Pelham marks the Spartans’ 10th game in 10 weeks, and the Spartans have an open date ahead of a hopeful playoff run beginning in November.

LOOKING AHEAD

Mountain Brook finished 9-4 last season and reached the Class 6A quarterfinals under head coach Chris Yeager, extending the program’s playoff streak to 10 straight years. Region 4 is entirely new for Mountain Brook this season, part of the AHSAA’s move to split public and private school classifications, and October’s four games against Ramsay, Calera, Chelsea and Pelham will shape the Spartans’ playoff seeding as that race plays out.