Spartans volleyball puts together strong week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (22) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team went 4-1 over the past week, beating Chelsea, Vestavia Hills, Jasper and Thompson, with the Spartans' only loss coming against Spain Park in the Vestavia Hills Outdoor Match. That run has Mountain Brook sitting at 9-3 on the season through Tuesday night.

Darby Rhodes ran the offense with 94 assists, 51 digs, 34 kills, eight blocks and seven aces. Adele Moffatt added 53 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, and Sullivan Lell anchored the back row with 68 digs and 10 assists.

Mae Mae King added 30 kills and eight blocks despite going down with an ankle injury in the second set of the Thompson match. The Spartans rallied around the injury, moving a pin hitter to the middle and closing out the win.

Mountain Brook hosts Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday before heading to the Tournament of Champions in Guntersville on Saturday.