Spartans finish runner-up at North Super Regional, head to state

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Todd (7) sets the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Adele Moffatt (1) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Lucy Comer (24) passes the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Darby Rhodes (22) sets at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Adele Moffatt (1) tips the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook head coach Mattie Gardner at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s student section at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Lell (2) celebrates at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

Mountain Brook High School volleyball is headed to the state tournament.

The Spartans play Pike Road at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Mountain Brook clinched its spot by finishing second at the Class 5A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover. The Spartans beat East Limestone 3-0 and Southside 3-1 on Thursday, then fell to Jasper 3-0 in Friday’s final. Homewood lost 3-1 to Austin in the first round at regionals.

As the No. 2 team from the North, Mountain Brook meets South No. 3 Pike Road. The winner plays the winner of Spanish Fort and Southside in a 4 p.m. semifinal Wednesday, and the championship match is at 10 a.m. Thursday.

View the Class 5A state bracket at this link.