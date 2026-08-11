Spartans volleyball prepping for season

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook volleyball's Sullivan Lell, Sullivan Todd, Adele Moffatt and head coach Mattie Gardner on Aug. 10, 2026. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

As the Mountain Brook High School volleyball team prepares for the season ahead, the Spartans have taken part in a pair of media events.

Last week, three of the Spartans players and head coach Mattie Gardner took time to chat with Mountain Brook Schools Communications Director William Galloway. On Monday, Mountain Brook was one of 14 schools to take to the stage at an Over the Mountain Media Day event hosted by Hoover High School, in conjunction with Starnes Media and Under the Lights.

Check out the Spartans' conversations with Galloway in the video below and stay tuned to Village Living for a preseason look at the team next week.

Mountain Brook begins the season Aug. 20 at home against Spanish Fort.