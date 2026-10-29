Spartans volleyball reaches semifinals

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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Lucy Comer (24) celebrating with her teammates during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Todd (7) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook players attempt a block during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Adele Moffatt (1) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook player swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team celebrating during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Todd (7) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Lell (2) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Lucy Comer (24) clebrates during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Lell (2) passes a ball during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Grace Anne Lloyd (9) tips a ball during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s head coach Mattie Gardner defeating her team during a 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Todd (7) saves a ball during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Sullivan Lell (2) celebrates during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Mary Knox Walker (21) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team celebrates during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team celebrating after a block by Lily Henderson (12) during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team celebrating after a rally during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Mary Knox Walker (21) swings during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team celebrates during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s team during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
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Photo by Minh Lam
Mountain Brook Volleyball
Mountain Brook’s Mae Mae King (3) tips a ball during a Class 5A state tournament match between Mountain Brook and Pike Road on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo by Minh Lam.
Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball team won a state quarterfinal and took a set from two-time defending champion Spanish Fort before its season ended in the Class 5A semifinals Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
The Spartans fell to Spanish Fort 3-1 (25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17). Spanish Fort beat Mountain Brook 3-0 in the season opener on Aug. 20. This time, the Spartans lost the second set by two points and won the third 25-19. Adele Moffatt had 12 kills and three blocks, setter Sullivan Todd had 20 assists and three kills, and Grace Ann Lloyd had 12 kills.
Mountain Brook reached the semifinals as the North No. 2 seed. The Spartans beat Pike Road 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-15) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Moffatt had 13 kills, and Lucy Comer had 10 kills and six digs. Todd had 22 assists and four kills, and Mae Mae King had four kills and two blocks.
The state run capped a season that included the Class 5A, Area 10 title, a sub-regional win over St. Clair County and a trip to the North Super Regional final. There, Mountain Brook beat East Limestone 3-0 and Southside 3-1 before falling to Jasper 3-0.
Spanish Fort plays Jasper in the Class 5A championship match at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bill Harris Arena.
Mountain Brook finished the season with a 43-7 record.