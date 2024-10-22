Spartans volleyball takes on regionals

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook players celebrate during a match between Mountain Brook and Spanish Fort on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Spartan Arena.

The Mountain Brook High School volleyball team, the reigning Class 6A state champions, will play in the 6A North Super Regional this week at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Spartans won the Area 10 tournament with a 3-0 win over Huffman toe earn the top spot from the area at the super regional tournament.

Mountain Brook will begin play in the regional tournament Wednesday morning against Muscle Shoals. Should the Spartans win, they will play again at approximately 3:30 p.m. against either Gardendale or Cullman.

The tournament is a single-elimination one, and the Spartans must win both matches on Wednesday to qualify for the state tournament next week. if they make it to the second day of the tournament, they would play Thursday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to determine seeding for state.

The North Super Regional Tournament has been held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the last several years, but the venue and the Alabama High School Athletic Association did not come to terms on a new agreement, forcing the AHSAA to find a new location for this year's tournament.

The Finley Center is located at the Hoover Met Complex. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.