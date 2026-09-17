Spartans win both matches last week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Sullivan Lell (2) sets the ball during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team beat Oxford and Southside over the past week, improving to 17-5 on the season.

Sullivan Todd directed the offense with 26 assists, eight digs, six kills, four aces and a block. Sullivan Lell added 17 digs and six aces, and Darby Rhodes contributed 19 assists, nine kills, three digs and two aces.

Mountain Brook plays Parker on Thursday, then heads to a tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday.