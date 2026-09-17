Spartans win both matches last week

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Sports

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team beat Oxford and Southside over the past week, improving to 17-5 on the season.

Sullivan Todd directed the offense with 26 assists, eight digs, six kills, four aces and a block. Sullivan Lell added 17 digs and six aces, and Darby Rhodes contributed 19 assists, nine kills, three digs and two aces.

Mountain Brook plays Parker on Thursday, then heads to a tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday.