Spartans win 8 straight matches

× Expand Photo by David Leong Mountain Brook's Darby Rhodes (22) serves during action at the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center in Hoover, AL on Fri., Aug. 21, 2026. Photo by David Leong.

Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team went 8-0 over the past week, opening with a win over Northridge on Sept. 29 and closing with a win over Ramsay on Tuesday.

In between, the Spartans won the Gold Division at the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood, beating Enterprise, Montgomery Catholic, Spain Park, Homewood, Jasper and Hazel Green.

That stretch pushed the Class 5A Spartans to 33-5 on the season.

Darby Rhodes ran the offense with 101 assists, 32 kills, 35 digs and nine aces. Sullivan Todd added 77 assists, 35 kills, 57 digs and eight aces, and Lucy Comer contributed 37 kills, 50 digs and five aces. Adele Moffatt added 50 kills and 16 digs, and Sullivan Lell anchored the back row with 59 digs, 10 assists and five aces. Those totals do not yet include the Ramsay match.

Mountain Brook wraps up the regular season this week by hosting the North vs. South Tournament over the weekend.