Spartans win area volleyball tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team won the Class 5A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Volleyball.

Mountain Brook High School’s volleyball team won the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament on Tuesday at home, beating Parker 3-0 in the semifinals and Homewood 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) in the championship match.

Adele Moffatt led the offense with 22 kills, and Darby Rhodes had 34 assists, 13 kills, 14 digs, a block and an ace. Lucy Comer added 14 kills and 14 digs, Sullivan Todd had nine kills, 16 digs, two blocks and an ace, and Sullivan Lell anchored the back row with 19 digs and two assists.

As the Area 10 champion, Mountain Brook hosts St. Clair County, the Area 9 runner-up, in a sub-regional on Monday, Oct. 19.

The winner advances to the North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.