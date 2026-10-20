Spartans begin play in North Regional on Thursday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook High School's volleyball team won the Class 5A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, at Mountain Brook High School. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Volleyball.

The high school volleyball postseason continues this week.

Mountain Brook plays East Limestone at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Class 5A North Super Regional at the Finley Center in Hoover.

The Spartans won the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament at home, beating Parker 3-0 and Homewood 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23) in the final. They then beat St. Clair County 3-0 in Monday’s sub-regional.

Winning the first match clinches a spot at the state tournament next week at the Birmingham CrossPlex. After that, the next two matches determine seeding for state. The winner plays the winner of Mortimer Jordan and Southside in a 3 p.m. semifinal, and the final and third-place match are at 11 a.m. Friday. Homewood, the other Area 10 team, is on the opposite side of the bracket, so the two could meet only in the final.

View the Class 5A North bracket at this link.