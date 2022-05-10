Spartans win 5th straight boys golf state title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook boys golf team placed first in the Class 6A state tournament in Huntsville on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

HUNTSVILLE -- It has been a long time since the Mountain Brook High School boys golf team returned home with no hardware.

The Spartans continued their impressive run of dominance in the sport, winning the Class 6A state championship Tuesday. It is Mountain Brook’s fifth consecutive state title (likely would be the sixth if not for the canceled 2020 season).

This year’s state tournament was contested at the Hampton Cove Golf Course in Huntsville, a Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail course. After the first day of action, Mountain Brook held a slim three-stroke lead over St. Paul’s.

But on Tuesday, the Spartans turned it up a notch, shooting 12 strokes better on the second day of the tournament to beat St. Paul’s by 13 strokes.

Mountain Brook’s total score for the tournament was 14-over par, while St. Paul’s finished at +27. Cullman finished third at +39 and Spanish Fort finished fourth at +57.

Tom Fischer finished tied for the low medalist honor, finishing with a two-day total of 143 along with St. Paul’s Buddy Fleming. Fleming was consistent, shooting rounds of 72 and 71, but Fischer made a huge charge on day two, rebounding from an opening 75 to shoot a 68 Tuesday. Fischer registered birdies on the back-to-back holes twice in the opening nine holes and added three more birdies to the tally on the back nine. Balanced out by three bogeys, he finished 4-under par Tuesday.

Thomas Norris was fourth overall, shooting 73 and 74 for a two-day total of 147. Carter Brooks was tied for seventh with a 150 (76 and 74) and Coe Murdock registered rounds of 77 and 75 (152) for 10th.

Elad Sebbag’s score did not count toward the team total on the first day, but he bounced back from an opening 82 to finish tied for 13th, shooting 73 to finish at 155.

Last week, Mountain Brook’s boys won the 6A sub-state tournament in Cullman. The Spartans posted a score of 293 to win. Norris finished tied for second individually, leading the team with a round of 70. Murdock shot 73, Carter Brooks scored a 74, Fischer shot 76 and Sebbag finished with an 80.

The Spartans won the Section 3 golf tournament in late April at Hoover Country Club. The Spartans shot a collective 298, beating Northridge’s score of 305. Fischer was the individual low medalist, shooting a 68. Norris shot 74, Murdock and Sebbag shot 78 and Brooks shot 79. Christopher Yeilding and Jackson Skinner also advanced as individuals by shooting 74 and 75.

Mountain Brook’s girls finished second in the Section 3 tournament, finishing as the runner-up to Homewood. Caroline Lacy led the team with a 97, while Mary Russell Wood shot 98 and Mary Lynne Hennessy fired a 99 to qualify for sub-state as individuals. The girls were unable to advance past the sub-state tournament.

Other results throughout the season include the Mountain Brook boys winning the Patriot Open by 12 strokes, winning the David Miller Memorial, finishing second at the Azalea City Invitational, fourth at the Bradley Johnson Memorial and second in the Joe King Memorial. In many of those tournaments, the Spartans competed against stout 7A competition as well.