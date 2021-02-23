Spartans win, make 8th final four in 9 years

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) dunks the ball as the Spartans face Huffman in the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Spartans defeated Huffman 63-47 to advance to the state semi-final game Monday, March 1 at Bartow Arena. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Charlie McKimmon (44) reacts as the Spartans face Huffman during the AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The Spartans defeated Huffman 63-47 to advance to the state semi-final game Monday, March 1 at Bartow Arena. JACKSONVILLE – Mountain Brook is back where it belongs.

On Tuesday, the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team advanced to the state final four for the fifth consecutive year with a 63-47 win over Huffman in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

It is the eighth trip to the state final four in the last nine years for the Spartans.

Mountain Brook will play the winner between Carver-Montgomery and Eufaula next Monday at 4:30 p.m. at UAB’s Bartow Arena in the Class 6A semifinals.

Mountain Brook (28-6) has kept up its winning ways in its first year under the guidance of Tyler Davis, who took over following the departure of longtime coach Bucky McMillan.

“It’s emotional doing this, following a legend in Bucky and being able to build this with him,” Davis said.

The Spartans have now won 17 straight games after locking down the Huffman offense for the first three quarters. Mountain Brook held the Vikings to eight points in the first quarter and just four points in the third quarter. The Spartans increased their lead to 24 points with 5:41 to play, before a choppy final few minutes.

“The pressure that we have to do this, pressure is a privilege,” Davis said. “I’m most satisfied and proud of these guys for dealing with the adversity we had to go through this year.”

The Spartans worked to find their footing early on in the season, dropping four games in the month of December. But since the calendar turned to 2021, they have yet to drop a game.

“We expect it every year,” Mac Swoger said of the team’s final four berth. Swoger finished with eight points on the day.

Bo Barber got the Spartans offense cranked up in the first half, scoring 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the opening half. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists and took a couple charges. Barber finished the game with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists.

“He drove the bus and he drove it really well,” Davis said.

After a scoreless first half, Rayven Turner took over the offensive load in the second half. He scored all 15 of his points in the third and fourth quarters and finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

“Coach told me to stay locked in,” Turner said of his mindset after getting into early foul trouble.

Paulson Wright fondly recalled being in the third grade when Mountain Brook made its first final four appearance of this run of eight in nine years. In his chance to play a big role on a team headed there once again, he scored six points and picked up four steals.

He will now get a chance to lift another state trophy for the proud program.