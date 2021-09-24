Spartans wrap up regular season in October

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mountain Brook defensive lineman Gray Doster (90) tackles Woodlawn strong safety Jamien Banks (21) in a game at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 2.

After an open date the first Friday of October, the Mountain Brook High School football team wraps up the regular season over the final four weeks of the month.

The Spartans conclude the regular season with three Class 6A, Region 5 games and a non-region finale, likely ahead of an appearance in the state playoffs.

Mountain Brook plays consecutive Thursday night contests in the month, beginning with an Oct. 7 home game against Briarwood. The Spartans edged Briarwood 17-7 last fall, in a game that ultimately decided the region championship. The two programs have only met three times before, with the first two meetings coming in 1992 and 1993.

The following Thursday, the Spartans travel to Homewood to resume a longstanding rivalry. The rivalry dates back to 1972 but has been sporadic over the last 20 years. Last fall, Mountain Brook shut out the Patriots 28-0. The Spartans have won three straight in the series and hold a 19-15 lead in the all-time series.

Mountain Brook wraps up region play Oct. 22 at Chelsea. The Spartans and Hornets met for the first time last year, with Mountain Brook claiming a 35-21 win. Mountain Brook jumped ahead 14-0, Chelsea scored 21 unanswered and Mountain Brook scored the next 21 to claim victory.

The Spartans host Austin on Oct. 29 in their final regular season contest. Mountain Brook took a 31-22 win last year over Austin, a playoff team in 7A. Mountain Brook has won four of six meetings between the two teams.