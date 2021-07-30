Spring athletes recognized for strong seasons

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Joe Armstrong (11) dribbles the ball in a game against Clay-Chalkville at Mountain Brook High School on March 30.

Plenty of athletes from Mountain Brook High School’s sports teams were recognized and honored for their outstanding 2021 spring seasons.

A handful of athletes were selected to play in their respective sport’s North-South all-star events, which took place in July in Montgomery. These games feature a collection of the top rising seniors in each AHSAA sport and showcase them.

Elad Sebbag was named to the North-South golf event. Sebbag is part of a Mountain Brook program that continues to dominate. The Spartans won nearly every tournament they competed in this year, including the Class 6A state tournament. Mountain Brook’s golf team has won the last four state championships.

Joe Armstrong took part in the North-South soccer all-star game, as one of the top rising senior soccer players in the state. Armstrong helped lead the Spartans to a terrific 2021 season, as they posted a 20-4 record and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 6A playoffs. There, the Spartans fell to Homewood in a penalty shootout following a scoreless regulation and overtime period.

Hunter Anderson will took in the North-South cross-country event. She was part of a Lady Spartans team that finished second in the 2020 state cross-country meet. Anderson posted a 5K time of 20:26.25, good for 23rd overall. Anderson also competed for the Spartans in the track and field season. She ran in the 800-meter final at the indoor and outdoor state meets, posting a fifth-place finish at the outdoor one.

The North-South volleyball match included Greer Golden, a standout middle hitter for the Mountain Brook volleyball program. Golden has started for three years and has helped lead the Spartans to consecutive state titles. Golden had five kills in the Spartans' dominant three-set win over Hartselle in the 6A championship in October.

A few other Mountain Brook soccer players were honored as part of the postseason all-state team. Armstrong, along with Patrick Neil and Jack Heaps made the super all-state boys team and Isabel Smith made the super all-state girls team.

The super all-state team consists of the top players throughout the state, regardless of classification. Neil and Smith were first team honorees, while Armstrong and Heaps made the second team.

In Class 6A, Armstrong, Neil, Heaps and Camden Hemstreet were all named to the boys first team. Smith from the girls team was on the first team as well.

Making the second team in 6A were Andrew Thomason on the boys side and Ellie Keplinger on the girls side.