Spartans girls win state indoor meet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics The Mountain Brook High School girls indoor track and field team won the Class 6A state meet on Jan. 30, 2026, at Birmingham CrossPlex. Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Athletics.

The Mountain Brook High School girls indoor track and field team won the Class 6A state meet last weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex, running away from the competition to claim the program's third state title in the last four years.

Mountain Brook scored 91 points in the team competition, well clear of second-place Pelham, which scored 61 points. Homewood, Saraland and Fort Payne rounded out the top five.

Mountain Brook's boys finished fourth in 6A, totaling 38.5 points. Northridge won state with 60 points, with Homewood finishing second and Hazel Green placing third.

Emelia White led the Spartans individually, posting a win in the 3,200-meter run, while finishing second in the 800 and 1,600.

Anna Erdberg placed third in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Sydney Martin won the pole vault competition.

The top performer on the boys side was Joseph Spencer, who placed fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800.

Francesca DeMarco and Mary Alice Crull each nabbed a third-place finish, with DeMarco doing so in the 800 and Crull doing it in the high jump. Stephen Meadows got third on the boys side in the high jump competition.

In other notable performances, James Flack was fifth in the 3,200, Ella Trotter was fifth in the 400 and Anna McCluney was fifth in the triple jump. William Morgan finished sixth in the 3,200, Crawford Chester finished sixth in the shot put and Neve Gilbert was sixth in triple jump.

Ethan Schniper was seventh in the 1,600.

John Hanson, Lila Holley, Jocelyn Blalock, Annabelle Avery, Kayman Hamilton, Jack Peterson and Bess Williamson also participated as individuals.

In the relays, the girls won the 4x400- and 4x800-meter races, while the boys won the 4x800 as well.