Steady Spartans looking for another strong year

× Expand James Nicholas Pitcher, Bryant Diddell (11) Pitcher, Bryant Diddell (11).

Mountain Brook High School baseball has built a reputation for consistency.

The Spartans are rarely far from the conversation in Class 6A, and as the 2026 season begins, they once again return a roster with experience, depth and arms on the mound.

“We got some key pieces to our team back from last year’s team, which is a good thing,” head coach Lee Gann said. “Provided everybody stays healthy, we’re looking forward to a good year.”

Mountain Brook returns several foundational pieces. Luke Houser is back behind the plate, while Paul Barnett returns at shortstop after starting there since his freshman season. The Spartans also bring back multiple outfielders, including Hunter Davis, Jack Houser and Noah McCauley.

At first base, three-year starter Sam Estes provides experience in the infield. Nolan Shotts and Andrew Hobbs give the Spartans additional flexibility, while LG Williams adds depth as both an infielder and a pitcher.

Expand James Nicholas Catcher Luke Houser (2) Catcher Luke Houser (2)

“I think offensively, we’ve got a chance to be better than we were last year just because we’re a year older,” Gann said.

On the mound, Mountain Brook brings back two of its top three starters from last season. Bryant Diddell and Jude Davidson headline the rotation, giving the Spartans proven arms with another year of experience.

Davidson also provides versatility, contributing at third base and potentially at first. Mason Baynes, who handled significant relief and closing duties last year, returns with valuable experience in high-leverage situations. Gann said Baynes and McCauley were key late-inning arms a year ago, and Barnett could see more time on the mound this season after focusing primarily on shortstop last spring.

Behind the returning starters is a large senior class looking to carve out roles. Gann said several seniors are competing for regular spots in the lineup for the first time, creating internal competition and depth.

“We’ve got quite a few seniors that are trying to get in the lineup for the first time,” he said. “There’s a lot of time for a lot of folks on the field this year.”

As always, senior leadership will be central to Mountain Brook’s success.

“We want our seniors to lead,” Gann said. “We’re only as good as our seniors as far as their leadership abilities.”

Expand James Nicholas Head Coach Lee Gann Head Coach Lee Gann

The Spartans have also put together a demanding schedule designed to prepare them for postseason play. Mountain Brook will participate in the Perfect Game High School Showdown, travel to Biloxi, Mississippi, for a competitive tournament and head to the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach over spring break.

Mountain Brook will also play state runner-up Chelsea, 7A power Hewitt-Trussville and Gardendale among the regular season games on their schedule. The Spartans are the favorite to win their area, which includes Huffman and Woodlawn.

“We try to schedule as tough as we can outside area play just to prepare us as much as we can,” Gann said.

As Gann enters his 24th season at Mountain Brook, the focus remains simple.

“We’ve had a good offseason, good preseason,” he said. “I think our guys are ready to start playing somebody else.”