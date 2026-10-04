Taking it outdoors

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Mountain Brook High School volleyball stepped outside its usual gym setting Aug. 29, taking part in what’s believed to be the first outdoor high school volleyball event in the area, if not the state. The Spartans faced Spain Park at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, with matches played on a portable court set up on the park’s turf baseball fields as part of a full day of ninth grade, JV and varsity action that also brought together Vestavia Hills and Thompson. The inaugural event was organized by Vestavia Hills head coach Ashley Hardee and athletics director Laura Casey, who drew on outdoor exhibitions in other sports and at the college level in putting the event together. Hardee said he hopes to grow the event in future years, with other area programs potentially joining in.