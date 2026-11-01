The long way home: Zach Allison returns to familiar territory to lead Mountain Brook basketball

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Zach Allison, the new boys varsity basketball coach, in the gym of Mountain Brook High School.

Zach Allison has already lived the moment once.

It came two years ago at the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School, when the Pelham native brought his Jackson Prep team over from Mississippi and coached for the first time in front of a section packed with the family and friends who watched him grow up.

“Being in that moment, right before the game, it was like, man, I’m thankful to the Lord,” Allison said. “I’m thankful for everything that he’s done for me, the position he’s put me in.”

Those sections will be closer to home and more frequent this winter. Allison, 29, was approved April 13 as the ninth head boys basketball coach in Mountain Brook High School history, replacing Tyler Davis and inheriting a program that has won six state championships in the last 14 years.

Bucky McMillan won five in seven years, building the Spartans program to what it has become today. Davis took the baton and won another title in 2021 before stepping down at the conclusion of last season.

Now, it’s Allison’s turn to lead one of the most recognizable and prestigious programs in high school hoops across the country.

A FAMILY THAT GRAVITATED TO THE GAME

Jeff Allison, Zach’s father, is a youth pastor who is no stranger to the local sports scene, working for the Birmingham Barons and covering high school football as the owner of the Alabama 6A Football website.

“He’s really passionate about sports, and he’s really passionate about youth,” Zach Allison said. “And obviously that has been passed down to me, which I’m appreciative of.”

Zach and his younger brother, Justin, played three sports until midway through high school, with annual trips to University of North Carolina games at the Dean Dome along the way. Basketball won out. Justin is now an assistant coach at the University of West Alabama, and their sister, Jordan, works in sports media and marketing.

Joel Floyd, now the head coach at Oak Mountain, coached both brothers at Pelham and had Zach in his program from seventh grade on.

“He was a guy that definitely made everybody on the floor better because of his presence and definitely a guy that was afraid of nobody,” Floyd said. “The big moment was when he shined.”

The night Floyd remembers most came in a game between Pelham and Spain Park. The stars were on display that night, with Bruce Pearl of Auburn, Avery Johnson of Alabama and Jerod Haase of UAB all in attendance to see highly touted recruits Alex Reese, Austin Wiley and Justin Brown. The best player on a floor full of future Division I talent was none other than Allison.

“Bruce Pearl called me the next day and offered a preferred walk-on spot for him,” Floyd said. “He said, ‘I came to watch Alex, but man, that Allison kid, he’s amazing.’”

Allison took Pearl’s offer and spent a year at Auburn before playing at Wallace State and finally Birmingham-Southern, where he led the Southern Athletic Association in assists as a junior and was a first-team all-conference pick as a senior, leading the Panthers with 13.7 points per game.

THREE DESKS, ONE OFFICE

Tim Wise coached against Birmingham-Southern for 14 years at Millsaps College, so when he needed assistants at Jackson Prep in 2019, he called BSC coach Chris Graves, who recommended Allison.

“I remember sitting in the Best Western Hotel meeting room on Saturday morning after he stayed Friday night and we just had a great talk,” Wise said.

Allison ran Prep’s freshman team for three seasons. The three coaches in the program shared one office with three desks and talked basketball all day, and Allison was the quiet one in the room.

“One defining aspect of Zach and his work with us at Jackson Prep was his humility, which was evident and shown in his ability to listen, learn and gain knowledge in how to run a basketball program,” Wise said. “He had and still does possess a yearning to improve in his craft. Like most quality, high-level coaches, they have a presence about them that gives them an edge. Zach has that, and many times with us, he may have thought, we can accomplish this in a much better way, but was humble and respectful in that approach.”

Allison left in 2022 for his first head coaching job at Heritage Academy, going 20-7 in one season. When Wise moved home to Memphis to take over at Evangelical Christian School, Prep hired Allison to replace him. Prep reached three straight MAIS Class 6A finals under Allison, winning the 2025 overall state title, and he owns a 94-39 record as a head coach.

NOTHING LEFT TO CHANCE

Expand Photos courtesy of Capital Sports and Mississippi Scoreboard. Zach Allison comes to Mountain Brook after three seasons at Jackson Prep in Mississippi.

One of Allison’s strengths as a coach is his thorough and detailed nature. Floyd sees it in their conversations about defense, where an idea Floyd would install in an afternoon gets a very different treatment from his former point guard.

“He’s like, ‘Coach, I’ve, I’ve studied this for a year. I just don’t know if I’m ready to put it in,’” Floyd said. “Heck, I might look at it for 30 minutes and put it in. And you’re still waiting a year later because that’s how he is. He wants to make sure he knows the ins and outs of everything.”

Wise saw the same thing over three seasons of game planning at Prep, where Allison learned that high school strategy went well beyond the teaching he did with the seventh and eighth grades.

“We always just talked about having a plan A, a plan B, plan C with strategy,” Wise said.

Allison runs his own version of that process now, with a director of analytics feeding the staff numbers every day and nine coaches, most of them new hires from outside the school system, expected to present their own ideas.

“And you can make numbers tell any kind of story you want,” Allison said. “It’s a tool in the toolbox. It ain’t the whole thing.”

All of that work happens so the players are handed less, not more. Allison wants short, sharp practices, and he said the trade-off is a staff that never really stops.

“I’m big into efficiency. We want to work smarter. We want to work hard, but we want to work smart,” he said.

Wise said his advice has not changed as Allison sorts through all of it.

“Get all the great ideas that you can, but then incorporate those back into who you are as a coach, as a person. What you value, what you emphasize. Don’t try to be somebody else,” Wise said. “And Zach’s going to have a quiet confidence, and he has that confidence because he works at his trade.”

IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Expand Photos courtesy of Capital Sports and Mississippi Scoreboard. Zach Allison comes to Mountain Brook after three seasons at Jackson Prep in Mississippi.

Allison’s first months have been spent as much in meetings as in gyms, sitting down with rec league representatives, youth program leaders and parents. His players have heard a version of the same message: show up for the community before expecting it to show up for you.

He said he knows that message runs both ways.

“But I understand it also takes a village,” he said. “This isn’t a dictatorship up here at the high school.”

Floyd, who tried to hire Allison as an Oak Mountain assistant, said his former point guard instead came home to one of the best jobs in the state and a standard that will not bend.

Wise, who watched Allison grow from a 22-year-old assistant into a state champion, expects the payoff in Mountain Brook to outlast any one season.

“The relational, transformative manner in his teaching and coaching will reap sustained positive dividends for the Mountain Brook basketball program,” Wise said.

Allison said he does not yet know whether his first team will be the most talented on the floor every single night. He knows what it will look like regardless.

“The theme that we’ve been talking about with our kids is we’re going to be connected, we’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to be selfless,” he said. “You know, that’s what I hope shows up on and off the floor for our group in Mountain Brook.”

A state championship is the goal, he said, and the reason he took the job. But it is not the reason the program exists.

“We’re here to make sure our kids, when they come in as freshmen, that they leave better because they played Mountain Brook basketball than the guys that didn’t,” Allison said.

“I want to be able to know names and learn people in different positions and get to know parents and kids,” he added. “And that’s really the most important thing to me.”