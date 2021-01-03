The Reset: Spartans finish 2nd at Big Orange

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Mountain Brook’s Bo Barber (4) dribbles the ball past Spain Park’s Jaxon Hovanec (10) towards the goal in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team played in Hoover’s Big Orange Classic last week. On Monday, the Spartans knocked off Pleasant Grove 51-44. Rayven Turner led the team with 15 points and six rebounds. Julius Clark had five points with a team-high eight rebounds, while Bo Barber finished with nine points and three assists.

On Tuesday, the Spartans knocked off Lausanne (Tenn.) 70-58 to advance to the tournament final. Turner had 19 points and six rebounds to lead the way, while Clark had a career high 18 points and six rebounds. Barber had 11 points and seven assists as well. The team played strong defense as well, registering 13 steals and taking six charges on the night.

Hoover’s boys went on to win the Big Orange Classic with a 66-49 victory over the Spartans. DJ Fairley led the charge with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win. Chip Culpepper contributed 16 points, six boards and three blocks, while Brodin Grady finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Mountain brook’s boys picked up a solid 64-31 win over Andalusia on Saturday. Turner and Ty Davis each had 11 points to lead the way, with the team defense contributing 18 steals in the dominant victory.

