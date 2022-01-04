The Reset: Lady Spartans win 3 more

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Sarah Passink (25) dribbles the ball guarded by Oak Mountain’s Victoria Hood (24) in a game at Spartan Arena on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook basketball teams competed in local events.

The boys team finished second in the Big Orange Classic at Hoover. The Spartans began their run in the tournament on Monday with a 61-50 win over St. Paul’s out of Louisiana. In the game, Charlie McKimmon led the way with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Ty Davis posted a double-double, finishing with 10 points, 10 assists and 4 rebounds. Kyle Layton also posted 9 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

In the semifinals on Tuesday, Mountain Brook beat Northridge 67-46, avenging a loss to the Jaguars from earlier in the year. Layton was the high scorer in that game, going for 21 points, 4 steals and 4 assists. Davis had a solid game, finishing with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Julius Clark posted 9 points and 6 rebounds.

The Spartans fell to Hoover 72-66 in the final Wednesday evening. There were still several strong individual performances, headlined by Layton’s 17 points and 4 steals. Davis was not far from a double-double, registering 15 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Clark also reached double figures with 11 points and 5 rebounds. McKimmon added 9 points and 3 steals, while Dive Rowe posted 8 points and 3 rebounds. Hoover’s Salim London led all scorers with 21 points.

Mountain Brook’s girls played in the Marble City Classic, hosted by Sylacauga. On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans blew past Sylacauga 78-33. MJ Lassiter was the top performer, posting 22 points and 8 rebounds. Emily Straughn and Libby Geisler each scored 11 points and Sarah Passink added 10 points.

The Lady Spartans posted another dominant win Wednesday, beating Benjamin Russell 61-25. Emma Stearns had a great game, going for 17 points. Straughn scored 16 points and Lassiter added 8 points.

Mountain Brook also played Plainview on Thursday, winning 62-46. Stearns dropped 24 points, while Lassiter went for 10 points and Geisler scored 8 points.

Entering the new year, the Mountain Brook boys have a 16-2 record, while the girls have a 13-4 record and are off to a strong start.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Hook Em Holiday Clash at Lambert High School in Georgia last week. The Spartans finished eighth out of 25 teams in the event.

Three Spartans advanced to the final in their weight classes. Stephen Springfield (106), Woody Fipps (152) and Gray Ortis (160) each finished second. Harrison England (145) wound up third as well.

What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.