The Reset: Boys basketball notches upset of nationally ranked IMG

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Trendon Watford (2) shoots over defenders during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

Following a win over Woodrow Wilson (DC) on Dec. 17 to begin its run in the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida, the Mountain Brook boys basketball team notched an eye-popping 72-67 win over IMG Academy (Florida) on Dec. 20. IMG was ranked No. 2 nationally at the time by USA Today. In the win over IMG, Trendon Watford went off for 38 points and 12 rebounds, with Lior Berman scoring 11 points in support.

The Spartans finished their run in the tournament with a 50-29 loss to McEachern (Georgia) on Dec. 21. Berman had eight points and three rebounds, Alex Washington scored eight, and Watford grabbed 11 rebounds.

After Christmas, Mountain Brook’s boys team headed up to South Dakota to play in the Hoop City Classic. The Spartans began the tournament with a dominant 94-35 win over Lower Brule (South Dakota) on Dec. 27. Holt Bashinsky led the charge with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Berman followed with 15 points and five boards. Colby Jones added 14 points, and Carter Sobera joined them in double figures with 10 points.

The following night, the Spartans fell to DeLaSalle (Minnesota) 63-62 on a 3-point shot at the buzzer. Watford posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jones scored 17 points, and Berman had 12 points and five boards. Mountain Brook finished up on Dec. 29 with an 89-44 win over Mitchell (South Dakota). Watford had a great game, as he went for 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Berman (14 points) and Jones (13 points and five assists) had typical games, and Peyton Haley added 11 points.

Mountain Brook took on crosstown rival Hoover on Jan. 3, and the Spartans emerged with a 63-49 victory. Watford led the team with 30 points and 17 rebounds on the night, with Berman adding 17 points. Ahman Ellington led Hoover with 24 points.

The boys had their final tune-up before area play the following night, as the Spartans rolled past John Carroll 49-19. Berman led the way with 11 points, while Watford had nine and Washington and Haley each scored eight.

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team played in the Chevron Lady Jag Classic at Spain Park the week before Christmas. The Lady Spartans narrowly lost to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 33-32 in the opening round on Dec. 20. Mountain Brook battled back from a 28-16 deficit after three quarters and managed to tie the game, but a Midfield free throw with less than three seconds to play proved the difference.

Mountain Brook’s Ann Vandevelde sank a half-court shot that could have won the game, but she released it after the buzzer had sounded. For the game, Whitton Bumgarner led the team with 14 points, with Vandevelde adding seven points.

The Lady Spartans finished the tournament with back-to-back wins, beginning with a 46-45 triumph on Dec. 21. Emily Henderson led the way with 14 points, and Ellie Dayhuff scored 12. On Dec. 22, Mountain Brook ran past Shades Valley 69-55. Vandevelde posted a team-high 19 points, Henderson added 15, and Dayhuff scored 14.

Following Christmas, the Mountain Brook girls traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, for the Holiday Basketball Classic. The Lady Spartans fell 77-63 to Palm Beach Lakes (Florida) on Dec. 27 to begin their run in the tournament, but rebounded with a 60-56 win over Dr. Krop (Florida) the following day. Henderson had a huge game, pouring in 30 points. Vandevelde scored 11 in support. Mountain Brook wrapped up the tournament on Dec. 29 with a 52-49 win over Assumption (Kentucky). Vandevelde led the team with 17 points, while Ellie Dayhuff and Bumgarner each added 10 points.

The girls had their final game before area play on Jan. 4, as they cruised past John Carroll 64-28.

Heading into area play, the Mountain Brook boys boast a 17-3 overall record, while the girls are 14-6 and have won three straight. This week, Mountain Brook begins Class 7A, Area 6 play at Spain Park on Tuesday and at Vestavia Hills on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Icebreaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls team placed fourth with 43.5 points, and the boys team placed fifth with 37 points. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Girls

4x800-meter relay: won in 9:59.05

Lily Hulsey: second in 1,600 meters (5:21.73)

Grayson Scott: second in high jump (5-4)

Sophie Jane Knott: second in pole vault (11 feet)

Virginia Webb: fourth in 800 meters (2:26.44)

Boys

4x800-meter relay: second in 8:24.31

Hunter Harwell: second in 800 meters (1:58.00)

Gram Denning: third in 800 meters (1:59.03)

Joseph Pitard: fourth in 3,200 meters (9:53.67)

