The Reset: Boys basketball wins Arby's Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook’s Holt Bashinsky (1) dribbles the ball guarded by Oxford’s Justin Moore (12) in a game between the Oxford Yellowjackets and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

Over the last two weeks, the Mountain Brook basketball teams have been in action. On Dec. 23, the Lady Spartans defeated Pinson Valley 58-30.

Later that week, on Dec. 27, the boys team began its run in the Arby’s Classic, held in Bristol, Tenn. The Spartans began the tournament with a 75-56 win over Tennessee High (TN). In the game, Colby Jones led the way with 25 points, five assists and four steals. Holt Bashinsky added 15 points and three steals, Carter Sobera had 13 points and four steals, and Alex Belt contributed seven boards and four steals.

The next day, Mountain Brook defeated Fayetteville (AR) 79-62. Jones went for 18 points and five assists, with Sobera joining him at 18 points. Belt finished with four assists and seven steals.

Last Monday, Mountain Brook beat Concord First Assembly (NC) 80-57 in the semifinals. Jones posted a double-double, with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Sobera had another big game, with 20 points and six boards. Bashinsky finished with 19 points on the night.

On Tuesday, the Spartans became the first team from the state of Alabama to win the Arby’s Classic with a 77-66 win over North Mecklenburg (NC). Jones went for 27 points and 11 rebounds for another double-double and was named MVP of the tournament. Sobera (nine points) and Bashinsky (15 points) were also named to the all-tournament team. In the final, Edward Reed scored 17 points and hauled in six rebounds. Belt also grabbed 10 boards.

Mountain Brook’s teams picked up wins on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans rolled to a 49-18 victory over Pinson Valley and the boys earned a hard-fought 59-50 win over Hoover. The typical suspects led the Spartans in the boys game, with Jones leading the way with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Sobera went for 17 points and seven boards and Bashinsky chipped in 10 points. DJ Fairley led Hoover with 19 points, with Chip Culpepper adding 10 points and Alex Price scoring nine.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 19-1 overall and the girls are 9-9 on the year. This week, the Spartans begin Class 7A, Area 6 play, with games at Spain Park on Tuesday and at home against Vestavia Hills on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished eighth in the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational last weekend.

