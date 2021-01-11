The Reset: Winter sports rolling in new year

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Emma Stearns (23) goes past a defender during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team began play last week on Monday, suffering a 72-22 loss to Vestavia Hills.

Both Mountain Brook teams were back in action on Tuesday against Northridge. The girls lost 63-43, despite 13 points each from Emma Stearns and Sarah Passink. On the other hand, the boys team rallied to pick up a dominant 75-45 win. Julius Clark led the Spartans with 13 points, while Dive Rowe and Mac Swoger each chipped in 12 points. Bo Barber had 10 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, for his first career double-double.

The Mountain Brook boys avenged a loss to Hoover on Thursday, knocking off the Bucs 44-33. For the Spartans, Rayven Turner led the way with 17 points and six rebounds. Clark had nine points and four rebounds as well.

Mountain Brook’s girls got back in the win column on Saturday, dominating Hueytown 71-10. Emily Straughn led the way for the Lady Spartans with 18 points. Stearns finished with 13 points and Passink contributed 11 points.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished second in the Class 5-6A, Region 5 duals last Tuesday. The Spartans notched wins over Center Point (59-12), John Carroll (70-12) and Leeds (60-24). Mountain Brook’s losses were to Homewood (44-33) and Gardendale (52-24).

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team competed in the Icebreaker Invitational on Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

The Spartans had a number of athletes win their events, with Mary Katherine Malone (3,200-meter run, 12:17.64), Grayson Scott (high jump, 5 feet, 8 inches and triple jump, 33-1.5), Julia Grooms (pole vault, 9-6), Davis Plowden (800, 2:04.55) and Thomas Renneker (pole vault, 14-6) all posting winning marks.

Also finishing on the podium were Lucy Benton (second in 800), Hunter Anderson (third in 800), Reagan Riley (third in 1,600), Caroline Carwie (second in 60 hurdles), Grooms (third in 60 hurdles), KG Halsey (second in long jump), Madeline Baltz (third in shot put), Nicholas Miller (third in 800) and Hugh Stokes (second in 60 hurdles).

