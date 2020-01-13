The Reset: Boys basketball starts area play with 2 wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook’s Colby Jones (3) dunks the ball in a game between the Oxford Yellowjackets and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began the week of play last week on Tuesday evening at Spain Park, as the teams opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play. The girls team fell to the Lady Jags 59-36. Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 20 points in the game, as Mountain Brook’s Ann Vandevelde scored 12 points. The Mountain Brook boys put up a 57-43 win over the Jags, behind 22 points and five rebounds from Colby Jones. Mac Swoger contributed eight points and Alex Belt pulled down five rebounds as well.

On Friday evening, the Spartans split with Vestavia Hills. The Lady Spartans fell 54-34. Anna Wood led all scorers with 21 points for Vestavia, while Emma Smith had 13 points and Ally Smith added 11 points. The boys team earned a 73-46 victory, as Jones notched 26 points and six rebounds to lead the charge. Holt Bashinsky had 15 points and five assists, while Swoger added nine points. Coleman Barranco led Vestavia with 13 points.

The Mountain Brook boys are 21-1 overall, 2-0 in area play. The girls are 9-11, 0-2. This week, the Spartans remain in area play, with a trip to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and a home date against Spain Park on Friday.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Mountain Brook wrestling team fell to Vestavia Hills 57-15 on Monday. On Thursday, the Spartans beat Shades Valley 42-32 and fell to Spain Park 40-36. Over the weekend, the Spartans finished sixth in the Southeastern Pools.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.