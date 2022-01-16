The Reset: Wrestling advances in state duals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Wrestling The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team defeated Mortimer Jordan in the quarterfinals of the state duals tournament Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams returned to action last Tuesday with a set of games against area opponent Briarwood. The Lady Spartans pulled away for a 58-38 win and were led by Libby Geisler, who racked up 20 points on the night. MJ Lassiter finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds as well. Emily Straughn and Francie Morris each scored 8 points and pulled down 4 rebounds, with Straughn also contributing 3 steals and Morris dishing out 5 assists. Sarah Passink added 7 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys also picked up a win over Briarwood, taking the Lions down 58-44. Ty Davis was the top performer for the Spartans in the victory, finishing with 18 points and 5 assists. Charlie McKimmon had a strong game as well, putting up 11 points and 8 rebounds. Kyle Layton racked up 7 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds on the night.

Mountain Brook didn’t have the same fortune Friday night, falling in area play at Chelsea. The Lady Spartans came close but ultimately lost 42-39 in overtime to the Lady Hornets. Lassiter was the top scorer for Mountain Brook, finishing with 12 points and 5 rebounds. Straughn and Emma Stearns each added 9 points, with Stearns also pulling down 5 rebounds.

Chelsea’s boys took down the Spartans 67-57. Layton led the Spartans with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Davis and Dive Rowe each notched 10 points and combined for 8 rebounds.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team dominated a quad match last Tuesday evening. The Spartans took down Pinson Valley 61-18, beat Montevallo 60-18 and toppled Brookwood 67-9.

In the first round of the state duals tournament Friday night, the Spartans dominated Moody 49-19. Winning matches that night were Stephen Springfield (106 pounds), Douglas Johnson (120), Stuart Andrews (126), Nathan McCain (132), Harrison England (145), Gray Ortis (160), Allen Baker (182), Michael Lorino (195) and William Courtenay (220).

Mountain Brook picked up a thrilling 33-32 win over Mortimer Jordan on Saturday in the quarterfinals to advance.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed in the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday. The girls team won the event, scoring 124.5 points and beating Homewood by 12 points. The boys team placed seventh.

Reagan Riley won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, clocking times of 2:20 and 5:07. Camille Gillum won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 1 inch. Callie Kent (third in 800), Clark Stewart (second in 1,600), Hunter Anderson (third in 1,600), Gracie Walker (third in 3,200), Lucy Redden (second in 60 hurdles), Sarah Malone (third in high jump), Julia Groom (second in pole vault), Livy Holt (third in pole vault) and the 4x400-meter relay team (third) also podiumed for the girls.

On the boys side, Max Kuehnert finished third in the long jump and the 4x400 relay team placed second.

