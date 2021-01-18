The Reset: Lady Spartans win 1st area game

× Expand Kyle Parmley Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Libby Geisler (10) shoots during a game between Mountain Brook and Shades Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Kyle Parmley.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams resumed play last Tuesday with a Class 6A, Area 9 sweep of Briarwood. The Lady Spartans won their first area contest in a couple years with a 48-45 win over Briarwood. Libby Geisler led Mountain Brook with 20 points, followed by Emily Straughn with 13 points.

The boys team posted a dominant 64-39 victory over the Lions as well. Rayven Turner posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds on the evening. Bo Barber finished with 13 points and six assists and Colby Blackwell sparked a big Spartans run off the bench and finished with 11 points.

The Spartans were back in area action on Friday against Chelsea. The Lady Spartans fell to the Lady Hornets 57-49, but were led by Emma Stearns’ 25 points in the contest. The boys put together a dominant fourth quarter to pull away with a 63-41 win. For the Spartans, Turner had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, making him the first player on the team to have a 25-5-5 game this season. Barber had 13 points and four assists in the game as well.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team was back in action last week. On Tuesday, the Spartans split their matches in a quad match. Mountain Brook toppled Hueytown 54-25 before falling to Moody 48-30.

On Friday, the Spartans dominated a quad match at Shelby County. The Spartans took down Carver-Birmingham 78-6, beat Shelby County 62-16 and defeated Springville 67-12.

On Saturday, the Spartans competed in the Warrior Invitational and placed third behind Thompson and Oak Mountain.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team hosted the Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. In the event, the Spartans girls finished third and the boys finished seventh.

Winners for Mountain Brook included Reagan Riley (3,200-meter run, 11:41.29) and Grayson Scott (high jump, 5 feet, 4 inches and triple jump, 32-10). Also making their way to the podium were Lucy Benton (third in 400 and 800), Clark Stewart (second in 1,600), Hunter Anderson (third in 1,600), Mary Katherine Malone (second in 3,200), Camille Gillum (third in high jump), Julia Grooms (second in pole vault), Nicholas Miller (third in 400) and Hugh Stokes (second in 60 hurdles).

