The Reset: Basketball teams continue area action

Mountain Brook's Emily Henderson (32) looks to make a pass during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams continued area play last week, beginning with a split at home against Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday.

The Lady Spartans ultimately fell to a ranked Hewitt-Trussville squad, 62-57, despite holding a slim lead heading into the fourth quarter. Emily Henderson led the Lady Spartans with 17 points in the game, while Ellie Dayhuff scored 12 points and Ann Vandevelde added 10. Hewitt’s Amiya Payne led all scorers with 30 points.

The boys cruised to a 76-57 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Colby Jones led the team with 20 points, and filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Trendon Watford had a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards. Lior Berman scored 13 points as well.

On Friday, the Spartans hosted Spain Park and came away with another split. The Spain Park girls downed Mountain Brook 51-43, with Ahrielle Parks and Sarah Ashlee Barker leading the Jags with 22 points apiece. Vandevelde led the Lady Spartans with 15 points and Henderson scored 14.

The boys dominated en route to a 71-18 win over Spain Park. Watford posted a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds, while Holt Bashinsky scored 10 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys are 21-3 overall, with a 4-0 mark in Class 7A, Area 6. The girls are 14-10 and 0-4. This week, the Spartans continue area play at home against Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and at Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. The boys play Memphis East (Tennessee) on Saturday in the Hot Bed Classic in New Albany, Mississippi.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Warrior Invitational on Saturday. The Spartans totaled 139.5 points to finish second to Thompson, who tallied 172 points. Mountain Brook edged out third-place Southside-Gadsden by four points.

