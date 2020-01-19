The Reset: Boys basketball keeps winning

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park at Mountain Brook Mountain Brook’s Carter Sobera (22) pivots to make a play in a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook at Spartan Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The Spartans defeated the Jags 63-48. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began last week with a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup with Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday. The Lady Spartans lost 65-41, but the boys overcame a slow start to pull away with an 83-62 victory. For the Spartans, Colby Jones led the way with 35 points and eight rebounds, with Carter Sobera adding 15 points and seven assists. Cam Glover led Hewitt with 21 points and Brandan Copeland added 13 points.

Mountain Brook hosted Spain Park on Friday night in area play, with both games following similar scripts. The Lady Spartans fell 60-23, as Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way with 24 points. The boys game was tight for much of the first three quarters, but the Spartans pulled away for a 63-48 win. Jones filled up the stat sheet, posting 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Holt Bashinsky scored 14 points, while Sobera added eight points and four assists.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 23-1 overall, 4-0 in area play. The girls are now 9-13, 0-4. This week, the Spartans are at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and host Hewitt-Trussville on Friday to finish up area play. On Saturday, the boys take on Olive Branch (MS) in the Hotbed Classic, held in New Albany, Miss.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook wrestling team fell to Oak Mountain 48-14. Notching wins for Mountain Brook were Harrison England, Woody Fipps, George McMinn and Jack Higgins. The Spartans placed fifth as a team on Saturday in the Chris Vandergriff Invitational in Knoxville, Tenn.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mountain Brook’s indoor track and field team participated in the inaugural Hump Day Octameet last Wednesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Spartans finished third in the girls event and fifth in the boys event. Podium finishers for the girls included Tessa Allen (second in the 800-meter run), Lily Hulsey (third in the 1,600), Clark Stewart (won the 3,200), Grayson Scott (second in the long jump) and Emma Grace Holt (third in pole vault). For the boys, Mark Waller was third in the 400 and third in high jump and Hugh Stokes was second in the 60 hurdles.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.