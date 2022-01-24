The Reset: Spartans basketball teams rolling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Jackson Beatty (13) shoots a layup in a game against Hoover at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams returned to action last Tuesday for Class 6A, Area 9 games. The Spartans swept Homewood that evening, beginning with a 41-26 win for the girls team. Francie Morris led a balanced effort for the Lady Spartans, finishing with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. MJ Lassiter added 10 points and 7 rebounds, while Emma Stearns posted 9 points and 5 rebounds. Emily Straughn also tallied 7 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys earned their 20th win of the year in a 51-38 defeat of the Patriots. The Spartans also boasted a balanced scoring effort. Dive Rowe led the team with 12 points, adding 5 rebounds and 3 blocks as well. Ty Davis posted 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Julius Clark and Parks McLain each finished with 8 points, with Clark also contributing 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Mountain Brook’s teams earned another set of area victories against Briarwood on Friday evening. The Lady Spartans cruised to a 47-31 win. Straughn led the way this time, going for 19 points and 8 rebounds in the game. Sarah Passink rolled up 13 points and 3 rebounds, while Morris finished with 5 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.

The Mountain Brook boys coasted to a 64-33 win over the visiting Lions. Kyle Layton went for 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals to lead the way for the Spartans, which had four scorers in double figures. Clark, Davis and Rowe all had 10 points in the contest. Clark finished with 8 rebounds and Davis added 4 assists.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team fell to Arab 31-27 in the Class 5A/6A state duals semifinals last Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Mountain Brook finished second in the Ragsdale Tournament at St. Clair County. Harrison England (147 pounds) and Gray Ortis (162) won in their weight classes. Woody Fipps (154), Allen Baker (184) and Michael Lorino (197) each placed second.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.