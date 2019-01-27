The Reset: Boys basketball completes perfect area slate

× Expand Kamp Fender Mountain Brook's Ben Garrett (21) shoots for three during a game between Mountain Brook and Ramsay at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook basketball teams completed Class 7A, Area 6 play, beginning with a Tuesday matchup at home against Vestavia Hills. The girls team fell to the Rebels 65-55, despite 18 points from Emily Henderson and 15 points from Ann Vandevelde. Emma Smith led Vestavia Hills with 16 points.

The Spartans boys cruised to victory over their rival, notching a 66-40 win to remain perfect in area play. Trendon Watford notched a double-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Colby Jones led the team in scoring with 16 points. Ben Garrett scored 15 points, and Alex Washington added 11.

Mountain Brook’s girls fell to Hewitt-Trussville 67-37 on Friday to round out area play. The boys team knocked off the Huskies 63-39. Watford had 27 points and 12 rebounds in the game and became the state’s all-time leading rebounder, surpassing the record held by Richard Hendrix. Jones scored 10 points, and Lior Berman added seven points.

The boys played in the Hot Bed Classic in New Albany, Mississippi, on Saturday. The Spartans knocked off a strong Memphis East (Tennessee) team 51-47. Watford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Washington chipped in 17 points.

The boys are now 24-3 and wrapped up a perfect 6-0 area record. The girls are 14-12 and 0-6. This week, the Spartans will finish the regular season with home games against Wenonah and Pinson Valley on Thursday and Friday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team was back in action last week. The Spartans participated in a tri-match on Tuesday, defeating Chelsea 48-36 and Pinson Valley 58-9. Mountain Brook hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational on Saturday and finished third overall, behind Huntsville and McAdory.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams wrapped up the regular season last week, beginning with the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Monday. Some notable results from the Spartans:

Tessa Allen: third in 800-meter run (2:21.85)

Elizabeth Robertson: fourth in 1,600 (5:27.24)

Anna Balzli: won 3,200 (11:35.09)

Mountain Brook participated in the Last Chance Invitational over the weekend as well, with the girls team picking up a fourth-place finish. Some notable results:

Holli Chapman: second in 400-meter dash (57.45)

Girls relay: won 4x800 (9:55.16)

Ella Cobbs: won high jump (5-3.75)

Sophie Jane Knott: third in pole vault (11-0)

Boys relay: won 4x800 (8:12.36)

The Mountain Brook indoor teams will cap their season this week at the state meet, held Friday and Saturday at the CrossPlex.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.