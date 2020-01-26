The Reset: Boys basketball finishes off perfect area slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Spain Park at Mountain Brook Mountain Brook’s Holt Bashinsky (1) guards Spain Park’s Cam Crawford (5) in a game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook at Spartan Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The Spartans defeated the Jags 63-48. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams faced off against Class 7A, Area 6 foe Vestavia Hills last Tuesday evening, earning a split. The varsity girls opened the proceedings with a 56-37 loss to the Lady Rebels. Anna Wood led Vestavia with 15 points on the night. In the boys game, the Spartans cruised to a 69-50 victory. Colby Jones had a monster game for Mountain Brook, going for 35 points and 10 rebounds.

Mountain Brook wrapped up the area slate on Friday night, as the Spartans hosted Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Spartans suffered a 71-43 loss, while the boys earned a 71-58 victory. For the Spartans, Jones led the charge with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Holt Bashinsky notched 13 points and Carter Sobera registered 12 points and five boards.

On Saturday, the boys team traveled to New Albany, Miss., for the Hotbed Classic. In the contest, Mountain Brook suffered just its second loss of the season in an 82-81 defeat to Olive Branch (MS). Jones had 38 points and 11 rebounds in the game, with Bashinsky adding 22 points and Sobera piling up 14 points, six boards, five assists and six steals in the game.

The boys are now 25-2 overall on the season and finished a perfect 6-0 in area play. The girls team is 9-15 and finished area play 0-6. This week, the Spartans host Gardendale on Tuesday and Ramsay on Friday to conclude regular season play.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Mountain Brook wrestling team beat Leeds 56-12 on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Spartans split a tri-match, falling 37-22 to Jasper and beating Pelham 54-21. The Spartans hosted the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend and finished second as a team.

