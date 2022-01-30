The Reset: Spartans wrap up area title

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) moves towards the goal as Hoover’s Dewayne Brown (55) blocks the shot in a game at Spartan Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams returned to action in Class 6A, Area 9 play last Tuesday. The Mountain Brook girls suffered a heartbreaking 32-28 loss to Chelsea, while the boys avenged an earlier loss to the Hornets with a 62-46 win.

In the boys win, Ty Davis had a great game with 27 points and 4 assists. Two other Spartans reached double figures, as Kyle Layton went for 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, while Dive Rowe had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Mountain Brook traveled to Homewood to wrap up area play Friday evening. The Lady Spartans dominated and cruised to a 65-39 win. Libby Geisler led a balanced scoring effort in which four players reached double figures, as she scored 14 points. Emma Stearns also scored 14 points. MJ Lassiter added 10 points and 4 rebounds, while Sarah Passink notched 10 points as well. Emily Straughn nearly had a double-double with 9 points and 11 rebounds and Francie Morris contributed 6 points and 4 boards.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans earned another impressive win, beating Northridge 62-35. Passink led the team with 13 points, Lassiter and Stearns finished with 10, Geisler scored 9 and Morris finished with 8.

The Lady Spartans now have a 21-6 record and finished 4-2 in area play, securing the No. 2 seed in the upcoming area tournament.

The Mountain Brook boys survived on the road, beating Homewood 56-54 in overtime. Layton finished as the team’s leading scorer, going for 19 points and picking up 3 steals in the contest. Ty Davis added 11 points and 3 assists, while Rowe had 9 points and 5 rebounds and Julius Clark posted 5 points and 10 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Spartans knocked off Northridge 77-65. Layton went off for 31 points and added 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Davis finished with 13 points and 7 assists, while Clark went for 11 points and 5 rebounds.

The Spartans are now 24-3 and finished area play with a 5-1 mark. They will host the area tournament as the No. 1 seed.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team swept a quad-match last Tuesday. The Spartans took down Arab 51-18, beat Jasper 40-24 and knocked off Southside-Gadsden 66-17.

On Saturday, Mountain Brook finished second in the Mountain Brook Invitational, earning 159 points to Scottsboro’s 164.5. Woody Fipps (154 pounds), Gray Ortis (162), Will Robinson (172) and William Courtenay (222) all won in their weight class. Allen Baker (184) was second, while Bobby Rutkoff (115), Jack Abenoja (134), Andrew Parker (172) and Carter Colvin (197) each was third.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Friday. Reagan Riley won the 1,600-meter run in 4:53, while the girls 4x800-meter and the boys 4x400-meter relay teams won the events as well.

Lucy Benton finished second in the 800, Clark Stewart was second in the 1,600, Camille Gillum was second in high jump, Davis Lee was second in the 400, the girls 4x400 relay finished second and the boys 4x800 team was third.

