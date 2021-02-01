The Reset: Spartans wrap up perfect area slate

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Mountain Brook’s Dive Rowe (32) shoots a free-throw in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams were back in action last week, resuming Class 6A, Area 9 play on Tuesday against Chelsea. The Lady Spartans suffered a 64-35 loss to the Hornets, the top team in the area. But the boys dominated, earning a 62-29 win in a stifling defensive effort. Bo Barber was one of the leaders for the Spartans, finishing with 11 points, six assists, three steals and four deflections. Rayven Turner also had 11 points for the Spartans.

On Friday, Mountain Brook wrapped up area play against Homewood. The Lady Spartans fell 49-41 to finish 2-4 in area play and the boys won 68-55 to cap off a perfect 6-0 area slate. In the boys game, Turner led the way with 29 points and 10 rebounds, posting a double-double. Barber also had a strong game, going for 18 points and five assists.

The Spartans followed that up on Saturday with an impressive 63-40 win over Spain Park. Paulson Wright led Mountain Brook in scoring with 12 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers. Dive Rowe chipped in 11 points and Julius Clark added 10 in a balanced effort. Turner finished with nine points and 10 boards.

This week, the Spartans host John Carroll on Tuesday and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday to wrap up the regular season.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team was back in action last week. The Spartans fell to Fort Payne 53-40 on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Spartans won the Mountain Brook Invitational with Coleman Bates, Stuart Andrews and Ham Mandell all winning. Jude Smith, Will Robinson, Kamp McMinn and Dewitt Colvin each finished as a runner-up.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook track and field team wrapped up the regular season at the Last Chance Invitational over the weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Grayson Scott competed in the pentathlon, finishing second overall. She won her individual event in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 5 inches. She also reached the podium in three other events (second in 800-meter run, second in 60 hurdles and third in long jump).

Reagan Riley won the 1,600 in 5:10.07 and Julia Grooms won the pole vault at 9-6. Other podium finishers included Hunter Anderson (third in 800), Mary Katherine malone (third in 1,600), Caroline Carwie (third in 60 hurdles), Camille Gillum (second in high jump), Emma Grace Holt (third in pole vault), Allie Story (second in shot put), Davis Plowden (second in 800), Clayton Collins (third in 1,600), Hugh Stokes (second in 60 hurdles) and Thomas Renneker (third in pole vault).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.