The Reset: Spartans capture state track and field title

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Mountain Brook Track and Field Mountain Brook High School's Sophie Jane Knott competes in the Class 7A girls pole vault during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Feb. 1-2, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook High School girls indoor track and field team captured its first state title since 2013 over the weekend, outscoring runner-up Baker 71-60.5 for the Class 7A crown.. The Spartans' triumph snapped Hoover's five-year winning streak.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams wrapped up the regular season last Friday night, as the Spartans swept Pinson Valley. The girls picked up a 54-37 victory over the Indians to snap a six-game losing streak. Emily Henderson led all scorers in the contest with 20 points. Kaitlyn Ambrose scored 10 for Pinson Valley.

The boys also picked up a 101-75 win, as Trendon Watford led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Lior Berman scored 18 points, while Colby Jones added 14 and Peyton Haley scored 11.

The boys team concluded the regular season with a 25-3 overall mark and will be the top seed and host in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The Spartans will host Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., with the tournament final set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Spartans finished the regular season with a 15-12 mark and are the No. 4 seed in the area tournament. They will play at top seed Spain Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The final of the tournament is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.