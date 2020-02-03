The Reset: Basketball teams conclude regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Mountain Brook Girls Basketball Mountain Brook’s Emma Stearns (32) shoots for 3-points in a game between the Oak Mountain Eagles and the Mountain Brook Spartans on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Spartan Arena in Mountain Brook. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began the final week of regular season play last week with a sweep of Gardendale on Tuesday evening. The Lady Spartans began the night with a 79-43 win before the boys picked up a 65-50 victory. Holt Bashinsky led the way for Mountain Brook with 20 points and four assists. Colby Jones added 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alex Belt contributed eight rebounds as well.

The Spartans finished out regular season action on Friday at home against Ramsay. The Lady Spartans suffered a 57-31 loss while the boys got a game-winning shot from Jones in the final moments to pick up a 54-53 win. Jones’ basket gave the Spartans their first lead of the half and helped the team earn its 41st consecutive home win.

The Mountain Brook boys finished up the regular season with a 27-2 overall record, while the girls are 10-16. This week, the Spartans will play in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The girls tournament will be at Spain Park, with the Lady Spartans playing host Spain Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The winner faces either Vestavia Hills or Hewitt-Trussville in the final on Friday at 7 p.m. The boys host the area tournament and get Vestavia Hills in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The winner gets Spain Park or Hewitt-Trussville in the final at 7 p.m. Saturday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field team participated in the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. For Mountain Brook’s girls, Lily Hulsey finished fifth in the 800-meter run. Elizabeth Robertson came across fifth in the 1,600. Grayson Scott won the high jump competition, with Camille Gillum placing fifth. Scott was second in the long jump and second in the pentathlon as well. For the boys, Mark Waller won the 1,000 and the 4x800 relay team placed fifth. Waller also was third in the high jump and Thomas Renneker placed fifth in the pole vault.

On Saturday, Reagan Riley competed in the Music City HS Indoor Invitational, running in the 800-meter and one-mile events. She placed 11th in the one-mile and 24th in the 800.

The state tournament is this weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

