The Reset: Spartans do well at state indoor

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Reagan Riley competes in the third leg of the girls 4x400-meter run during the AHSAA class 6A indoor track and field state championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook basketball teams began the final week of regular season play last Tuesday, when the boys team visited Hewitt-Trussville. The Spartans picked up a 57-50 win in that contest, led by Ty Davis, who went for 20 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in the game. Dive Rowe posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Parks McLain finished with 11 points.

Mountain Brook’s girls paid a visit to McAdory on Wednesday evening and didn’t play their best game, but earned a 73-53 win. Several Lady Spartans filled up the stat sheet, with Emma Stearns the leading scorer at 18 points and 5 rebounds on the night. Sarah Passink had a strong game as well, going for 15 points. MJ Lassiter registered 12 points and 5 rebounds and Libby Geisler finished with 10 points and 4 assists to give the team four scorers in double figures. Emily Straughn added 8 points and 6 rebounds and Francie Morris finished with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

Mountain Brook wrapped up the regular season Friday evening by hosting Cornerstone. The Lady Spartans dominated to the tune of a 68-32 win. The boys were even more impressive, nearly cracking triple digits in a 99-35 win over the visitors. Julius Clark, John Colvin and Davis led the way for the Spartans with 15 points apiece, with the duo combining for 16 rebounds as well. Kyle Layton finished with 10 points and 5 assists, while Jackson Beatty had 8 points, 10 assists and 4 steals. Rowe also tallied 8 points and 5 assists.

This week, the Spartans play in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournaments. The boys host Wednesday and Friday and the girls are the No. 2 seed at Chelsea. That tournament will be played Tuesday and Thursday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling notched a 65-11 win over Chelsea last Tuesday. Seniors Harrison England, Gray Ortis, Will Robinson, Woody Fipps, Charlie Comer and Michael Lorino all recorded victories on the night.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook indoor track and field teams completed the season at the Class 6A state meet over the weekend. The girls team finished second, while the boys team placed fourth. Click here for the recap of the meet.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys tennis team beat Hewitt-Trussville 8-1 last Monday. The Mountain Brook girls took down Decatur 7-2 on Tuesday.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team began its season over the weekend at the Lakeshore Shootout. The Spartans played two games on Friday, drawing 3-3 with Grissom before knocking off Hewitt-Trussville 3-1.

The boys won the Lakeshore Shootout gold division, as the Spartans beat Spanish Fort 6-0 on Saturday. Howie Eldridge was named tournament MVP.

