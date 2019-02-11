The Reset: Boys basketball wins, girls see season end

× Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Mountain Brook Basketball Mountain Brook's Hannah Straughn (40) passes during a Class 7A, Area 6 tournament game between Spain Park and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday evening, as the Lady Spartans fell to Spain Park 59-34 in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Mountain Brook was led by Ann Vandevelde, who had nine points in the contest. The Lady Spartans finished the season with a 15-13 record and will see Whitton Bumgarner, Emily Henderson, Hannah Straughn and Ellen Dulin graduate. Bumgarner and Henderson made the all-area team as well.

Mountain Brook’s boys team locked up its spot in the regional tournament by way of its 78-51 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday night in the area tournament. The Spartans were led by Trendon Watford, who registered 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Alex Washington had 13 points and three assists, while Colby Jones posted 12 points and three assists. Lior Berman joined them in double figures with 11 points.

On Saturday, the Spartans took down rival Vestavia Hills 63-36 to win the area tournament and improve to 27-3 overall on the year. Mountain Brook will take on James Clemens this Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State Community College.

WRESTLING

Mountain Brook’s wrestling team competed at the Class 7A North Super Section over the weekend, with four wrestlers qualifying for the state tournament this weekend, as Jack Higgins, John Townsend, Hayden McDonald and John McKimmon all advanced. The Spartans finished seventh overall with 71.5 points.

LACROSSE

The Mountain Brook boys lacrosse team has begun its state title defense, as the Spartans opened the 2019 season with a 19-0 victory over John Carroll on Feb. 1. Mountain Brook also defeated Jesuit (Louisiana) 16-4 in an exhibition on Feb. 2.

- Steven Brom contributed to this report.

