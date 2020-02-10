The Reset: Indoor season ends, boys basketball wins area tourney

× 1 of 18 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Mountain Brook’s Key Foster competes in the class 7A boys 400-meter dash during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson × 2 of 18 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Mountain Brook’s Thomas Renneker rises to clear the bar as he competes in the class 7A boys pole vault event during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook High School indoor track and field teams competed at the Class 7A state meet this past weekend. The girls placed eighth, and the boys placed 10th.

Grayson Scott recorded the highest individual finish on the girls team, placing third in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches. Teammate Camille Gillum took fifth after clearing 5 feet. Emma Grace Holt also did well in the field, finishing fifth in pole vault (10 feet).

On the track, the 4x800-meter relay team of Lucy Benton, Lily Hulsey, Alex Pitts and Scott took third in 9 minutes, 54.95 seconds. Elizabeth Robertson was fifth in the 3,200 meters (11:55.07).

Thomas Renneker had the best individual showing on the boys team. He tied for third in pole vault with a clearance of 13-6. Mark Waller tied for fifth in high jump at 6-2.

The boys 4x800 relay team, meanwhile, took second in 8:14.69. Relay members were Parker Balzli, Jack Bell, Jones Dyleski and Henry Phillips.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Mountain Brook basketball teams competed in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments.

On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans saw their season come to an end with a 71-46 loss to Spain Park. Despite the loss, there was a special moment at the end of the game, as student manager Lindsay Davis got into the game in the final minute and scored 12 points. Ann Vandevelde led the Lady Spartans with 14 points and Emma Stearns scored 11 points. The girls finished the season with a 10-17 record.

The boys won the area tournament with a pair of wins, beginning with beating Vestavia Hills 80-48 on Thursday. Colby Jones led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Holt Bashinsky chipped in 19 points, three assists and three steals. Carter Sobera went for 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans routed Spain Park 62-36 on Saturday evening to take the trophy. Jones went for 27 points and eight rebounds, while Bashinsky added 11 points in the win.

The Mountain Brook boys are now 29-2 overall. This Thursday, the Spartans play in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals against Florence. The game will be held at Wallace State Community College at 1:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend. The Spartans placed sixth as a team with 114 points.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer squad finished with a 1-2 record at the Southern Shootout in Foley. Mountain Brook dropped its first two matches to Davidson 1-0 then to Enterprise 3-2. The Spartans found redemption with a 1-0 win against McGill-Toolen to close out the tournament.

The girls team finished without a loss during the Southern Shootout. After tying in the first match 1-1 against Fairhope, the Lady Spartans turned it around and finished with two wins. The Lady Spartans took down Daphne 2-1 and then Sparkman 2-0 to close out the tournament.

