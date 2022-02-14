The Reset: Spartans finish runner-up at sectionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison The Mountain Brook High School wrestling team finished second at the Class 6A South Super Section tournament Feb. 12, 2022.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook girls basketball team locked up a playoff berth last Tuesday evening by winning in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. The Lady Spartans beat Homewood 69-54 in a battle of the second and third seeds in the area. For Mountain Brook, Emma Stearns had a monster game, pouring in 30 points and 5 rebounds on the night. Francie Morris nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Sarah Passink scored 9 points, MJ Lassiter notched 8 points and 4 rebounds and Libby Geisler tallied 7 points and 3 rebounds.

Mountain Brook’s boys sealed their own playoff berth Wednesday night after beating Briarwood 61-37 in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. The Spartans controlled the game from start to finish and cruised to victory. Kyle Layton led the way for the Spartans, as he racked up 20 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in the game. Ty Davis joined him in double figures with 10 points and 5 steals. Dive Rowe had 8 points and 4 rebounds, while Jackson Beatty finished with 7 points and 3 steals.

The Mountain Brook girls fell to Chelsea for the third time this season Thursday evening, falling to the Lady Hornets 61-55 in the area tournament final. Stearns led the Lady Spartans in scoring once again, finishing with 17 points. Emily Straughn joined her in double figures with 12 points. Morris tallied 6 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, and Passink finished with 9 points.

Mountain Brook’s boys were upended in the area final Friday evening by Homewood, 76-63. The Patriots got career performances from multiple players and took the win. For Mountain Brook, Layton scored 20 points for the second straight game. Davis finished with 11 points, Rowe and Parks McLain each registered 9 points and John Colvin scored 8 points.

The 6A sub-regional round is this week, with Mountain Brook’s girls heading to Minor on Monday and the boys playing at Minor on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team finished as the runner-up in the Class 5A-6A South Super Section tournament over the weekend. The Spartans will send 10 wrestlers to state this weekend in Huntsville.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team notched a 10-0 victory over Clay-Chalkville last Tuesday night.

Mountain Brook’s boys played in the Southern Shootout over the latter half of the week as well. On Thursday, the Spartans finished in a scoreless draw against Auburn. Mountain Brook’s girls beat Fairhope 3-0.

In the second day of the Southern Shootout on Friday, both Mountain Brook boys and girls teams were in action. The boys team fell to McGill-Toolen 2-1, as the lone Spartans goal was scored by Finn Galloway and assisted by John Montgomery. The girls knocked off St. Paul’s 7-0. Elle Stokes registered a hat trick, while Isabel Smith (two), Sophie Hicks and Ellen Anderson scored for the girls. Natalie Houser, Smith (three), Maggie Windle, Lily Pate and Stokes tallied assists as well.

On Saturday, the Mountain Brook girls beat Cullman 4-0 and the boys fell to Pelham 2-0 to wrap up the week.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook boys tennis team earned a decisive 8-1 win over Hoover last Monday.

On Tuesday, Mountain Brook’s girls swept Hoover 9-0.

On Thursday, both Mountain Brook teams picked up wins over Homewood. The girls swept and won 9-0, while the boys won 7-2.

