The Reset: Spartans win area tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media HV Boys Bkt vs MBHS Mountain Brook’s Rayven Turner (10) dribbles the ball guarded by Hoover’s Parker Williams (5) during the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Spartans 66-49. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball area tournaments took place last week, with the Mountain Brook boys and girls teams competing in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. On Tuesday, the Mountain Brook girls had their season ended by Homewood in a 64-59 loss in the opening round of the area tournament.

On Wednesday, the Mountain Brook boys kept their season going with a strong 72-44 win over Briarwood. In the win, Rayven Turner led the Spartans with 24 points and five rebounds. Bo Barber added 12 points and Ty Davis knocked down three 3-pointers to score nine points.

Mountain Brook won the area tournament on Saturday with a 65-47 win over Homewood. Barber led the Spartans with 16 points, adding two rebounds, three assists and four steals as well. Turner had 15 points and seven rebounds as well.

The Lady Spartans finished their season with a 10-16 record. The boys host Jackson-Olin on Tuesday in the sub-regional round of the playoffs.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team fell to Spain Park 2-0 last Tuesday.

The Spartans were back in action on Friday, with the boys notching a 2-0 win over Oak Mountain and the girls beating St. Paul’s 4-1.

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans were once again victorious, knocking off Trinity Presbyterian 3-1.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.