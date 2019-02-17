The Reset: Boys basketball moves on, wrestling concludes

× Expand Kamp Fender The Mountain Brook student section cheers during a Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinal game between Mountain Brook and James Clemens on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Tom Drake Coliseum in Hanceville. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team advanced to the Class 7A Northwest Regional final with its win over James Clemens last Thursday. Click here for a full recap of the game. The Spartans will face area foe Vestavia Hills on Tuesday with a trip to the state final four on the line. Tipoff is set for 10:45 a.m. at Wallace State Community College.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team competed in the state tournament in Huntsville over the weekend, with the Spartans finishing ninth overall in Class 7A with 36 points, the second highest team score at the tournament in school history.

Hayden McDonald finished second in the 195-pound weight class, while Jack Higgins placed third (182) and John Townsend was fourth (145). John McKimmon also competed at state for the Spartans.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams started their seasons on the right foot last week. The boys team went 3-0-1, while the girls team went 2-0-2.

The Spartans boys began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over John Carroll on Monday. Then, over the weekend, they won the Southern Shootout tournament in Foley. Mountain Brook beat St. Paul’s 4-0 and Davidson 1-0. It also tied McGill-Toolen 1-1.

The Spartans girls kicked off their schedule with a 2-2 draw against Bob Jones on Tuesday. The team also played in the Southern Shootout over the weekend, downing Fairhope 2-0 and St. Paul’s 2-1. It drew McGill-Toolen 1-1.

LACROSSE

Mountain Brook boys lacrosse team continued play last week. The team improved to 2-0 on the year with a 15-2 victory over Briarwood on Thursday.

