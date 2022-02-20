The Reset: Spartans advance to regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Mountain Brook student section erupts as the Spartans defeat Oxford 52-25 in the AHSAA Class 6A boys Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball playoffs began last week, with both Mountain Brook boys and girls teams each playing.

Mountain Brook’s girls traveled to Minor for the Class 6A sub-regional game Monday evening and emerged with a 57-54 win in dramatic fashion. Click here for the full recap of the contest.

Mountain Brook’s boys had a tough time at Minor as well, overcoming an early deficit to win 64-54 with a strong fourth quarter in the 6A sub-regional round Tuesday. Click here for the story.

Mountain Brook’s teams played in the 6A Northeast Regional semifinals on Thursday. The Lady Spartans came up short against Oxford, but the boys team dominated the second half to beat Oxford. Click here for the recap of both contests.

The Mountain Brook boys will face off against Huffman in the 6A Northeast Regional final Monday at 2:15 p.m. at Jacksonville State University.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team wrapped up its season at the state tournament over the weekend.

As a team, Mountain Brook finished 10th in the Class 5A-6A division, accumulating 58 points.

Four Spartans wrestlers finished on the podium as state placers, with Gray Ortis finishing third at 160 pounds, Woody Fipps placing fifth at 152, and William Courtenay (220) and Stuart Andrews (126) each finished sixth.

Stephen Springfield (106), Nathan McCain (132), Coleman Bates (138), Harrison England (145), Will Robinson (170), and Michael Lorino (195) all wrestled at state as well.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, Mountain Brook baseball players Howell Polk and Patch Lyman signed. Polk will play his college ball at High Point University and Lyman is headed to Wake Tech Community College.

Mountain Brook opened its season Friday with a doubleheader sweep of Jasper. The Spartans won the first game 8-2, as Walker Allen hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Howell Polk got the start on the mound and went 5 innings, allowing 2 hits and 2 unearned runs with 8 strikeouts. John Robicheaux scored three runs, while Trent Wright and Davis Peterson each knocked in two runs. Jack Allison came on to throw the final 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and striking out 5.

The Spartans won the second game 13-6. Daniel Kubiszyn and Ford Moffat homered in the game, with Moffat finishing with 3 RBIs and Kubiszyn notching a pair. Gabe Young doubled and drove in 2 runs, while Lyman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Jack Thomas Kelly started on the mound, allowing 3 hits and 2 earned runs in 5 innings.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team opened its season over the weekend at Clay-Chalkville’s tournament.

On Friday, the Spartans split two games, losing to Hueytown 10-3 and beating Pinson Valley 11-0. In the Pinson win, Ellie Pitts pitched 3 innings of scoreless ball with 7 strikeouts, while driving in 2 runs at the plate. Chloe Hontzas went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well.

Mountain Brook split two more contests Saturday, beating Minor 16-0 and falling to Pleasant Grove 9-8. In the Minor win, Pitts struck out 5 in 2 innings and drove in a pair of runs at the plate once again. Reagan Rape, Hontzas and Claire Robinett all registered 2 hits apiece, with Hontzas and Kaplan each tallying 2 RBIs as well. Riley Clark knocked in 3 runs for the Spartans in addition.

In the loss, Pitts once again had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Mountain Brook boys soccer team took down Helena 2-0. On Wednesday, the Mountain Brook girls fell to Hewitt-Trussville 2-0.

On Friday, the Mountain Brook boys took down Thompson 10-2 in a convincing performance.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook tennis teams pulled off a clean sweep of Oxford last Monday, winning the boys and girls matches 9-0. Mary Jackson Darnall, Lillian Still, Annie Lacy, Mary Neale Polk, Mae Mae Lacey and Ann Royal Goodson all won singles matches for the girls. Goodson and Lacy, Ann Coleman and Lacey, and Polk and Seale won in doubles. On the boys side, Connor Jenkins, Carter Goodson, Logan Woodall, Thomas Austin, Max Gayden and Trey Stiles won in singles. In doubles, Luke Schwefler and Gayden, Jenkins and Woodall, and Austin and George Dumas won as well.

On Wednesday, the Spartans boys and girls teams beat Shades Valley 9-0. Goodson, Still, Annie Lacey, Polk, Moira Dowling and Ann Elise Leonard all won singles matches for the girls. The doubles teams of Annie Macey and Darnall, Lucy Ritter and Kelcie Dowling, and Liza Brewer and Abbie Bateh all won as well. For the boys, Jenkins, Woodson Canterbury, Woodall, Austin, Gayden and Stiles all won in singles. In doubles, Jenkins and Woodall, Gayden and Austin, and Goodson and Steele Darnall all won.

