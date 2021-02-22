The Reset: Spartans advance to regional final

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Paulson Wright (1) dribbles the ball downcourt in a sub-regional game against Jackson-Olin at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Spartans defeated Jackson-Olin 88-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) rises to the goal in a sub-regional game against Jackson-Olin at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Spartans defeated Jackson-Olin 88-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) takes the ball to the goal in a sub-regional game against Jackson-Olin at Spartan Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The Spartans defeated Jackson-Olin 88-45 to advance to the Sweet 16. Over the course of the year, Village Living will keep you up to date on the various Mountain Brook High School athletic teams. To see previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Wednesday, the Mountain Brook boys basketball team stormed into the round of 16 of the Class 6A playoffs by knocking off Jackson-Olin 88-45 in the sub-regional round. The Spartans got a balanced effort from everyone and were led by Julius Clark, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Rayven Turner and Paulson Wright each posted 11 points, while Bo Barber had nine points and 10 assists in the victory.

Mountain Brook continued its postseason run with a 58-48 win over Oxford on Friday in the Class 6A regional semifinal round. Turner led the Spartans with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Barber and Wright each added 12 points.

This Tuesday, Mountain Brook will play Huffman in the regional final at Jacksonville State University at 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

The Mountain Brook wrestling team concluded the season at the Class 5A/6A state tournament over the weekend. For the Spartans, John McKimmon finished second in the 195-pound division, while Gray Ortis placed third at 145 pounds.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began its season last Friday with a 9-0 loss to Thompson.

The Spartans got in the win column on Saturday, sweeping a doubleheader with Spring Garden 10-0 and 14-4. In the first game, Walker Allen led the offense with three hits, including a double and two runs batted in. Brennan Holden, Brock Payne and Braxton Wetzler all drove in two runs as well. Charlie Berryman threw four innings, allowing two hits and striking out six. In the second game, Payne registered three hits and two RBIs. Patch Lyman and Howell Polk drove in two runs each.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team kicked off the 2021 season with a 10-6 win over Oak Grove last Thursday. The Spartans jumped out to a 10-1 lead after five innings and held on from there. Emma Stearns led the offensive charge, as she went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in on the day. Claire Robinette drove in a pair of runs, while Chloe Hontzas had three hits and an RBI. Ellie Pitts had a strong five innings in the circle, giving up one run on two hits and striking out 10 batters.

Mountain Brook played in the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic over the weekend. On Friday, the Spartans dropped two games, falling to Corner 9-2 and to McAdory 5-2. In the McAdory game, Edith Kaplan homered and drove in both runs for the Spartans.

On Saturday, the Spartans split their two games. In the first game, the Spartans fell to John Carroll 5-3, but in the second game, Mountain Brook blew past Briarwood 14-3. Kaplan had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a home run and four runs batted in. She also threw three innings in the circle, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit with five strikeouts. Maggie Reaves homered and knocked in three, while Stearns had a double and three RBIs.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook boys soccer team posted a dominant 8-0 win over Minor last Wednesday. On Saturday, the Spartans posted another clean sheet in a 2-0 shutout of Hewitt-Trussville.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.