The Reset: Spartans fall in regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mountain Brook’s Dive Rowe (32) passes the ball guarded by Huffman’s Christopher Blount (3) and JaQuarius Sword (1) in overtime of the Class 6A boys Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The Spartans fell to Huffman 59-56 in overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Mountain Brook boys basketball team fell to Huffman in overtime last Monday in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final. Click here to read the story of a thrilling game, but tough loss for the Spartans to end their season.

BASEBALL

The Mountain Brook baseball team began play last week with a 5-3 loss to Hueytown on Tuesday. Trent Wright and Charlie Berryman each drove in a run for the Spartans, but it wasn’t enough. Gabe Young got the start and pitched well, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits in 4 innings of work.

The Spartans fell to Thompson 5-0 on Thursday. Despite the lack of offense, Jack Thomas Kelly and Kenneth Diddell pitched well in relief for Mountain Brook. Kelly threw 1 2/3 innings and Diddell went an inning, neither allowing a hit.

SOFTBALL

The Mountain Brook softball team earned an impressive 8-5 area win over Chelsea last Tuesday night. The Spartans scored all eight of their runs in the first inning and hung on from there. Edith Kaplan homered for Mountain Brook, driving in 3 runs. Ellie Pitts also drove in 3 runs in the game, and pitched the complete game in the circle. She struck out 6 batters in her 7 innings of work. Reagan Rape and Claire Robinett each drove in a run for Mountain Brook as well. For Chelsea, Olivia Trout hit a home run and knocked in 3 runs, while adding 2 scoreless innings in the circle. Hannah Marler notched 2 hits and an RBI and Maia Harris threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits.

Mountain Brook suffered a 10-5 loss to Oak Mountain on Thursday night. Emily Hart led the way for the Eagles at the plate and in the circle. She doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while allowing 2 runs in 3 innings pitched. Sarah Katona went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and 4 runs scored. Makenzie Price threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, while doubling in a run at the plate as well. Alea Rye, Anna Dubose and Kristian Carr all drove in runs for Oak Mountain as well. For Mountain Brook, Kaplan had 2 hits, including a double, and an RBI. Rape, Patty Ann Frierson and Robinett drove in a run each as well.

SOCCER

The Mountain Brook soccer teams notched victories over Pell City on Thursday, the boys winning 10-0 and the girls winning 6-0.

On Friday, the Mountain Brook girls fell to Spain Park 2-1.

Mountain Brook’s boys beat Tanner 11-1 on Saturday.

TENNIS

The Mountain Brook Junior High tennis teams swept Hewitt-Trussville 9-0 on Tuesday.

The Mountain Brook varsity teams beat Montgomery Academy on Tuesday as well, with the boys and girls winning by 8-1 scores.

On Wednesday, the boys took down Vestavia Hills 6-3.

GOLF

The Mountain Brook boys golf team won the David Miller Memorial in Mobile last week. Tom Fischer was the top individual, winning medalist honors by shooting a two-day total of 3-under par. Fischer, Coe Murdock and Elad Sebbag were named to the all-tournament team.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Mountain Brook outdoor track and field team began the season at the Five Team Battle Royale on Thursday at Mountain Brook. For the Spartans, Hunter Anderson won the 500-meter dash, Reagan Riley won the 1,000, Lucy Redden won the 80-meter hurdles, Camille Gillum won the high jump, Annie Kerr won pole vault, Davis Plowden won the boys 1,000, Clayton Collins won the 2,000 and George Lloyd won the javelin. The girls 4x300 relay team also won.

Callie Kent finished second in the 500, Lucy Benton and Mary Katherine Malone were second and third in the 1,000, Gracie Walker and Kennedy Hamilton were second and third in the 2,000, Redden was third in the 200 hurdles, Sarah Malone was third in high jump, Gillum was third in triple jump, Emma Grace Holt and Livy Holt tied for third in pole vault, Allie Story was third in discus, Ellie Fooshee was third in javelin, Davis Lee was third in the 300, Max Keuhnert was third in long jump, Sims McElorey was third in javelin, the boys 4x300 relay team was second and the 4x100 team was third.

